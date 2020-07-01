RPF woman constable recruits regather at training centre in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

Three months after their training was suspended in the wake of the pandemic, woman constable recruits from various parts of the country have begun regathering at the RPF Zonal Training Centre at Khajamalai, as the programme is likely to resume soon.

Since June 27, the recruits have been arriving in batches from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu by train and flight. So far, 380 out of the total 393 have reported at the centre. Arrangements have been made to bring them to the venue by buses from Chennai and Tiruchi airports after obtaining permission from the district administration, a RPF officer said.

All recruits are under quarantine for 14 days after being screened by medical teams. Those from north India travelled by New Delhi-Chennai Rajdhani Express to reach Tamil Nadu during the lockdown. A few more are expected to arrive soon.

The recruits are in barracks, with personal distancing norms in place. They do yoga to keep themselves mentally and physically fit during the quarantine.

The exact date of resumption of training will be known after getting permission from the Railway Board, New Delhi, and informing the district administration. This is the first time that the zonal training centre in Tiruchi is imparting training on a mass scale to nearly 400 woman constable recruits of the Railway Protection Force.

The eight-month training schedule began on November 1 last. A team was drawn from various ranks of the RPF to impart training on several subjects to the recruits. This included theory classes on law, crime, security, railway working system, and psychology. The outdoor session comprised parade and handling of various types of weapons including pistol, INSAS and AK-47 rifle.

The training had to be suspended in late March due to the lockdown clamped across the country, forcing the recruits to return to their native states. A similar programme that was underway for another batch of 300 woman constable recruits on the RPF Special Force V Battalion premises here was also suspended.