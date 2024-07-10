RPF team seizes unaccounted cash, gold jewels from passenger in Tiruchi

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team seized unaccounted cash amounting to ₹ 15 lakh and gold jewels weighing 2,796 grams from a rail passenger at Tiruchi railway junction in the early hours of Wednesday.

The team was conducting routine checks under ‘Operation ‘Satark’ against illegal transportation of contraband and theft of passenger belongings at Tiruchi Junction when they detained a man on suspicion at the main entrance area. The man was found to be holding a reservation ticket from Chennai Egmore to Tiruchi by Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru express (Train No. 16159).

The team examined the shoulder bag carried by the man who was later identified as R. Lakshmanan of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district and found ₹ 15 lakh and gold jewels inside. The cash was all in five hundred currency notes. There were no valid documents for possession of gold jewels.

Inquiries revealed that Lakshmanan illegally transported the items by rail to distribute the same to a person in Madurai. The team seized the cash and gold jewels and handed them over to the Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation) along with Lakshmanan for further inquiry and disposal at their end, said RPF sources, adding that the total value of the confiscated jewels was around ₹ 1.89 crore.

