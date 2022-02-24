RPF team detects illegal movement of gold jewellery in express train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team of Tiruchi Division detected movement of gold jewellery weighing 4.9 kilograms carried by two passengers without proper documents while conducting a drive under ‘Operation Satark’ on board the Karaikal - Ernakulam express train on Wednesday. The team conducted checks in one of the coaches of the express train between Karaikal and Tiruchi when they found the passengers carrying two bags containing the gold jewellery. During enquiry it was found that they did not have any valid documents.

Upon arrival of the train at Tiruchi Junction, the team brought the passengers and their bags containing gold to the RPF Post. Information was passed on to the State Commercial Tax department. The total weight of the gold was 4.9 kg. Later, tax officials levied a tax amount of ₹ 17.28 lakh, a Southern Railway press release said.