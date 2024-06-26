RPF special drive against trespass on tracks and unauthorised persons travelling in coaches meant for persons with disabilities

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Tiruchi carried out a two-day special drive against unauthorised persons travelling on coaches reserved for persons with disabilities in trains The RPF personnel also conducted a drive against trespassers and those found littering and smoking on the station premises.

The exercise was carried out on Monday and Tuesday under the instructions of the RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Tiruchi Division.

RPF sources said the drive was conducted on 21 trains at the railway junction on Monday during, leading to the detection and booking of 11 cases against persons travelling on coaches meant for persons with disabilities.

The special drive against trespassers and litterers was conducted on Tuesday. The sources said 15 cases with respect to trespass on railway track were registered during the course of the drive and one case each for littering and smoking on station premises. They were booked and released on their own bail with instructions to appear before the court when directed.

