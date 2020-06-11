RPF resumes escort system on board trains

11 June 2020 20:30 IST

With Southern Railway resuming rail services on select routes, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities in Tiruchi Division have revived the train escort system of deploying their field-level personnel on board the special trains.

Separate teams of RPF personnel were being posted on board the Villupuram – Madurai – Villupuram Intercity superfast daily special trains and the Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi special trains (barring Tuesdays) to provide escort when the trains passes through the limits of Tiruchi Railway Division. Each escort team deployed on board the two special trains comprises of an RPF officer and three men in both directions, says a senior RPF officer.

In respect of the Madurai – Villupuram Intercity superfast special train, the RPF escort team of the Tiruchi Division takes over from their Madurai Division counterparts after the train arrives at Tiruchi Division. The RPF escort team of the Tiruchi Division thereafter provides escort up to Villupuram.

Advertising

Advertising

In the return direction, the team provides escort for the Villlupuram – Madurai Intercity superfast special from Villupuram to Tiruchi Junction. Thereafter, the escort is provided by their Madurai Division counterparts up to Madurai Junction.

In the case of Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdhi express, the train escort by RPF Tiruchi Division team is provided from Tiruchi to Mayiladuthurai Junction. In the return direction, the escort is given from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruchi Junction for the same train after which it is taken over by their Salem Division counterparts, say RPF authorities.

RPF personnel forming part of the train escort teams have been provided with mask, gloves and hand sanitiser as a precautionary measure to guard themselves in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southern Railway has announced operation of two more passenger specials from June 12: Tiruchi – Chengalpattu – Tiruchi superfast Intercity special via Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam on the chord line section and another special train to Chengalpattu from Tiruchi and back on the mainline section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai.

RPF officers here say train escort would be provided on board these two trains also when they pass in Tiruchi Railway Division limits in both directions.