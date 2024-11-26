RPF reaches out to schools to relay safety related messages to students

Alongside safeguarding railway passengers, passenger areas in stations and railway property, the Railway Protection Force has reached out to schools in Tiruchi to creating awareness among students of a host of safety-related aspects and safe travel in trains.

The campaigns at the school level are being organised under the ‘Jan Jagaran’ initiative of the RPF to drive home a host of safety-related messages to the students. An awareness programme organised at Government Middle School in Muthukulam near Tiruchi on Monday is among the series of campaigns conducted by RPF, Tiruchi, over the past few months.

The dangers of travelling on footboard in trains, the hazards of boarding and alighting while the train is on the move and the dangers of trespass on railway track, which can turn fatal, are among the slew of messages which were put across to students as part of awareness creation, said a senior RPF officer.

The students are also told about the dangers of indulging in acts such as taking selfies near running trains and near the railway track. Instances of stone pelting by persons on trains and how such an act could injure travelling passengers on board and how dangerous the act of placing stones on railway track could pose for thousands of passengers on board trains are also emphasised to the students.

The students are also told to use foot over bridges instead of crossing the railway track and the hazards of transporting highly inflammable substances in trains. Crimes committed by culprits by drugging passengers on board trains and the need to remain vigilant against strangers have also been put forth to the students. The RPF teams at Tiruchi have so far covered about 10 schools here and plans to reach out to college students in the near future, the officer added.