RPF Raising Day celebrated

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Tiruchi Division celebrated the 36th RPF Raising Day on Monday. A parade was held at the Quadrangle in Divisional Railway Manager office campus here in which the RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Tiruchi, S. Ramakrishnan took the salute and highlighted the achievements of the force.

A week-long programme is being organised in Tiruchi Division to mark the RPF Raising Day by conducting blood donation camp, tree plantation and organising public awareness programmes. During the function, six RPF personnel were honoured by issuing them with ‘certificate of commendation’ for their excellent work done in 2021, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.