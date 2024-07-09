ADVERTISEMENT

RPF, police hold awareness programme for transgender persons in Thanjavur

Published - July 09, 2024 05:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police organised a sensitisation programme for the transgender persons at the Thanjavur Railway Junction on Monday.

According to a Southern Railway release, 14 transgender persons attended the programme and were apprised of the legal provisions that could be invoked against them if any reports of their misbehaviour with other passengers in the moving trains or at the railway junctions or stations.

They were asked not to cause any inconvenience to passengers, seek alms from co-passengers, and were advised to travel with valid tickets, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US