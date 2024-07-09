GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RPF, police hold awareness programme for transgender persons in Thanjavur

Published - July 09, 2024 05:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police organised a sensitisation programme for the transgender persons at the Thanjavur Railway Junction on Monday.

According to a Southern Railway release, 14 transgender persons attended the programme and were apprised of the legal provisions that could be invoked against them if any reports of their misbehaviour with other passengers in the moving trains or at the railway junctions or stations.

They were asked not to cause any inconvenience to passengers, seek alms from co-passengers, and were advised to travel with valid tickets, the release added.

