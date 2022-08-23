RPF personnel rescue 190 children in Tiruchi Railway Division

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) under Tiruchi division has rescued 190 children found loitering at railway stations in its jurisdiction in the last seven months.

The number of children rescued at Tiruchi railway junction - a major station in Southern Railway zone - has been higher as compared to other stations in the division. A vast majority of the rescued children are boys, who appear to have left their homes for varied reasons.

RPF sources say the number of children rescued at Tiruchi railway junction from January to July was 121 with boys numbering 116. Nagapattinam station is next, with 42 boys rescued during the same period. Children have also been rescued at Villupuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kumbakonam, Ariyalur and Puducherry railway junctions.

The rescue operation was conducted during regular patrolling on platforms and in the vicinity of the stations, said senior RPF officers. The rescued children were from Tamil Nadu and from different north Indian States. Some of them were found to have left their home after being scolded by their parents and some were dropouts in search of employment.

In many instances, children from north Indian states rescued at Tiruchi junction were found to have come to Tamil Nadu in search of work either in the construction sector or in hotels and other trades, said an RPF officer. On several occasions, it was noticed that children from north Indian States arrived at the junction either by Howrah-Tiruchi Express or Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express. Some of them reached here via Chennai.

Children from States such as Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have been rescued at Tiruchi and Nagapattinam stations. During enquiry, it came to light that children from other States had alighted at Tiruchi for employment in industrial towns such as Karur, Tiruppur and Namakkal, said the officer.

Vibrant industrial climate, good transportation system, peaceful atmosphere and better employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu drew the children from other States to Tamil Nadu for employment, said RPF officers based on the information gathered from them. Some of them came with the apparent knowledge of their parents. Some who were rescued at Velankanni had come with their friends on a tour.

The well-laid out standard operating procedures are being steadfastly followed in every child rescue case. The rescued child is handed over to Childline to be produced before the Child Welfare Committee and accommodated in a temporary shelter before reuniting them with their parents after conveying the information to them, said the officers.