RPF outpost inaugurated

December 11, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A Railway Protection Force outpost has been set up at Pattukottai railway station.

According to official sources, the outpost will be headed by a sub-inspector with two ASIs, three head constables and five constables assisting in the protection of railway properties and will have their area of operation from Thillaivilagam to Karaikudi in the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section.

The outpost was inaugurated by Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Trichy, S. Ramakrishnan, IRPFS, on Monday, sources added.

