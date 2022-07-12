RPF organises Run For Unity at Tiruchi

Railway Protection Force personnel of Tiruchi Division organised a Run For Unity as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ here on Tuesday. About 55 men and officers of the RPF participated in the Unity Run which began from the Divisional Railway Manager office complex here.

The Unity Run covered five km passing via Kallukuzhi railway stadium, Health unit, Sengulam colony and Mannarpuram before culminating at Tiruchi junction. The RPF personnel honoured 87-year-old Yasodhai Ammal, wife of late freedom fighter S. P. Narayanasamy, who gave his patronage to the Indian National Army during the 1942 Burma War, by adorning her with a shawl on the occasion, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.