RPF, NIB team jointly seizes 3 kg ganja from express train; 1 arrested

March 05, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The team conducted a special drive against the illegal transportation of narcotics and other contraband items on the Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express

The Hindu Bureau

A special team seized 3 kgs of ganja from the Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express at Tiruchi Junction on March 4 evening. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A joint team comprising personnel of the Railway Protection Force and the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID, Tiruchi unit on March 4 seized three kilograms of ganja allegedly smuggled by a 24-year-old man on board an Express train at Tiruchi and arrested the accused.

Sources said the team conducted a special drive against the illegal transportation of narcotics and other contraband items on the Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express when the train arrived at Tiruchi Junction on Saturday evening.

The team checked the bag of one of the passengers, M. Bharathi Raja of Nuchiyavetti in Dindigul district, and allegedly found two bundles of ganja weighing three kilograms inside. Bharathi Raja was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

