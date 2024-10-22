GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RPF launches drive to check transportation of crackers in trains ahead of Deepavali

Updated - October 22, 2024 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of Deepavali, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Tiruchi Division has embarked on a drive against transport of crackers and other inflammable items in trains by passengers. 

The drive commenced a few days ago based on a directive from the Railway Board, New Delhi to all the Principal Chief Security Commissioners of the RPF.  RPF teams have been carrying out this task with a view to ensuring the safety of the rail travellers during the upcoming festival season.

RPF sources said random checks in trains, platforms and station areas were being done to look out for any inflammable items or crackers. This exercise was being done in all RPF manned stations over Tiruchi Division. Those RPF personnel forming part of the train escort teams have been advised to look out for any transportation of crackers and other inflammable items on board trains.

Alongside the drive, the RPF has also been creating awareness on the dangers of carrying crackers and urging public to desist from indulging in such acts. One of the directives spelt out by the Railway Board is the checking of parcels booked through parcel offices in a bid to avert any booking of inflammable and explosive materials through parcels. 

Ever since the drive was launched recently, the RPF teams of Tiruchi Division have not come across any instance of transportation of crackers till now, the sources said, adding that the drive would be on till mid- November. 

Published - October 22, 2024 08:52 pm IST

