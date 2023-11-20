RPF intensifies checks for transport of inflammable articles by long-distance passenger trains

November 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Special teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been carrying out intensive checks in long-distance inter-State express trains looking out for movement of any inflammable articles in trains when they pass through the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division.

The focus of the intensive checks is more on express trains bound for destinations in the northern, eastern and western parts of the country.

Teams headed by a Subordinate Officer have been constituted at Tiruchi, Villupuram and Puducherry RPF posts to carry the mandated task by engaging sniffer dogs. The move comes in the wake of a recent directive from the Railway Board, New Delhi, in view of the recent fire on board trains on certain routes. Specific instruction has been given to ensure that gas cylinders, explosive substances, inflammable materials and chemicals are not carried in passenger trains.

The RPF has compiled a list of trains to carry out the checks when they pass through the Tiruchi Division. These include the Tiruchi-Howrah-Tiruchi, Howrah-Puducherry-Howrah, Howrah-Kanniyakumari-Howrah, Madurai-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madurai, Villupuram-Kharagpur-Villupuram, Villupuram Purulia-Villupuram, Tiruchi-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Tiruchi, Rameswaram-Ayodhya-Rameswaram, Nagercoil-Mumbai-Nagercoil, Dadar-Puducherry-Dadar, Puducherry-New Delhi-Puducherry, Rameswaram-Banaras-Rameswaram and Tirunelveli-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Tiruchi-Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchi express rains.

In addition to special teams, the RPF personnel deployed at various posts in the division and those nominated for train escort duty on board long-distance trains have been been looking out for any inflammable items being carried in trains. Checks were being conducted at the parcel office at the Tiruchi railway junction before they were loaded in trains, said RPF sources and added that the intensive drive would continue up to November 23. Instruction has been given to physically check the luggage of passengers suspected to be carrying explosives or inflammables. The outcome of the drive is to be reported to the Railway Board.

