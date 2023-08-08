ADVERTISEMENT

RPF, GRP jointly conduct anti-sabotage checks at Tiruchi railway junction ahead of Independence Day

August 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

RPF receives alert to take all precautionary measures along with GRP to prevent untoward incidents at stations

The Hindu Bureau

Government Railway Police personnel check the personal belongings of passengers inside a train at Tiruchi railway junction on Tuesday . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday jointly conducted anti-sabotage checks at Tiruchi railway junction as a precautionary measure ahead of Independence Day.

The joint security drive was organised by roping in personnel of the Bomb Detection Squad of the RPF at the Tiruchi railway junction. The security personnel checked the platforms and parcel office at the station besides checking unclaimed and abandoned vehicles kept in the station’s vicinity. 

Personal belongings of passengers at the station were also subjected to checks during the drive that lasted nearly an hour in the evening. Rail travellers were sensitised to alert the GRP or RPF personnel if they noted any suspicious objects on the station premises. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GRP and RPF sources said the anti-sabotage checks would be conducted more intensely in the coming days ahead of Independence Day as part of measures to scale up security and surveillance.  Similar checks would be conducted in all railway police stations falling under the Tiruchi Range, said a GRP officer.

RPF sources said they had received an alert from higher authorities instructing them to take all precautionary measures along with the GRP and the local police to avoid any untoward incidents at railway stations. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US