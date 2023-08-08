HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RPF, GRP jointly conduct anti-sabotage checks at Tiruchi railway junction ahead of Independence Day

RPF receives alert to take all precautionary measures along with GRP to prevent untoward incidents at stations

August 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Government Railway Police personnel check the personal belongings of passengers inside a train at Tiruchi railway junction on Tuesday .

Government Railway Police personnel check the personal belongings of passengers inside a train at Tiruchi railway junction on Tuesday . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday jointly conducted anti-sabotage checks at Tiruchi railway junction as a precautionary measure ahead of Independence Day.

The joint security drive was organised by roping in personnel of the Bomb Detection Squad of the RPF at the Tiruchi railway junction. The security personnel checked the platforms and parcel office at the station besides checking unclaimed and abandoned vehicles kept in the station’s vicinity. 

Personal belongings of passengers at the station were also subjected to checks during the drive that lasted nearly an hour in the evening. Rail travellers were sensitised to alert the GRP or RPF personnel if they noted any suspicious objects on the station premises. 

GRP and RPF sources said the anti-sabotage checks would be conducted more intensely in the coming days ahead of Independence Day as part of measures to scale up security and surveillance.  Similar checks would be conducted in all railway police stations falling under the Tiruchi Range, said a GRP officer.

RPF sources said they had received an alert from higher authorities instructing them to take all precautionary measures along with the GRP and the local police to avoid any untoward incidents at railway stations. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.