RPF, Forest Dept to strengthen coordination to curb illegal wildlife trade by trains

TIRUCHI

A joint meeting of officials of the Forest Department and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was held here to strengthen coordination among them in view of illegal wildlife trade taking place over the Internet using the social media platforms and to curb smuggling of wildlife products and wildlife live specimens by trains.

The discussion also centered on criminals involved in online wildlife trade during the course of the meeting that was attended by field-level officers of both sides recently. The Forest Department officials shared images of wildlife products including skins of tiger and leopard, elephant tusks, wildlife live specimens such as star tortoise and marine species including sea cucumber whose transportation were prohibited under the law.

The presentation by the Forest Department officials also covered aspects such as the legal provisions of laws regulating Wildlife Crime including the The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 and The Arms Act besides the definitions of illegal wildlife trade and wildlife crime.

The meeting discussed the new ways adopted by online wildlife traffickers involved in illegal wildlife trade using social media platforms to reach out to large customer base and get high rates for the endangered wildlife products sourced from wildlife population by recruiting low and marginal players at the village levels and the need to curb such illegal acts.

The whole objective behind the meeting was to strengthen coordination and exchange information regarding suspicious looking railway parcels that could contain wildlife products and about their seizure, said officers of the Forest Department and the RPF. Officers of both sides jointly combed the railway parcels at the parcel office and on board a express train.