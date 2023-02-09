RPF embarks on special drive to check transportation of illegal items through railway parcels

February 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Amid instances of carriage of contrabands, offensive goods and other illegal items through railway parcels by making wrong declaration and using fake identity having been reported at few places over the railway network, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been instructed to carry out a special drive with a view to curbing such incidents.

The RPF personnel have also been directed to conduct a drive to curb incidents of stone pelting on running trains and conducting checks in railway yards adjacent to the railway stations.

Instruction in this regard was issued recently by the Railway Board, New Delhi, to the Principal Chief Security Commissioners of RPF of all zonal railways. The special drive should be conducted for a month and its outcome at the conclusion of the drive should be sent to the Railway Board, according to the instruction.

The latest communication said the Railways relied upon the declaration made by the consigner to ascertain the content of the parcel brought for booking. Taking advantage of this provision, unscrupulous elements book contraband, hazardous substances and other illegal items through parcels which could lead to fire or other unusual incidents and cause loss to life / property.

As per the Railway Board instruction, the RPF personnel have been asked to conduct checks at parcel booking points, parcel delivery points, leased SLR booking and delivery points during the month-long drive. RPF sources here said the drive had commenced a couple of days ago at the Tiruchi Railway Division.

Field-level RPF personnel would conduct random checks at the parcel offices in Tiruchi Division to check for any illegal items being sent through parcels and thwart their transportation. Checks would also be conducted in yards situated close to the railway stations to prevent movement of anti-social elements and trespassers, the sources further said. Major railway yards in Tiruchi Division were at Tiruchi Junction, Villupuram, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai stations.

The sources said special teams would be constituted which would visit the identified vulnerable locations to prevent incidents of stone pelting on trains. It was found that incidents of stone pelting usually took place between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m, said a senior RPF officer adding that programmes were planned to be conducted at educational institutions and public places to create awareness about the dangers of stone pelting on trains and the consequences of such acts.

The drive would conclude on February 28 and a comprehensive report would be sent to the Railway Board, the officer further said.