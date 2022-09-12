RPF constitutes NDPS team at Tiruchi to check illegal transportation of ganja in trains

Over 75 kg of ganja seized in trains from January to August

The Railway Protection Force has set up a dedicated Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) team at Tiruchi to mount surveillance and checking in moving trains to confiscate contraband and bring to book accused involved in such offence.

The five-member team headed by an Assistant Sub Inspector has been entrusted with the mandated task of curbing illegal transportation of ganja and other banned substances through trains under Tiruchi Railway Division. Members of the team have been taken off routine duties so as to enable them to concentrate on their specified task.

The NDPS team maintains connection with the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID of the Tamil Nadu police and exchanges information with them, said RPF authorities here.

The NDPS team carries out random checks in moving express trains, especially inter-State expresses that pass via Tiruchi railway division limits to other destinations, within the State looking out for any suspicious items that could be contraband. In one such operation on Saturday, the NDPS team along with Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID personnel noticed a suspicious looking bag in an unreserved compartment of Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express when it arrived at Tiruchi railway junction and found ganja weighing two kg and ganja mixing powder weighing 2.6 kg inside.

The team detained a passenger hailing from Odisha who had an unreserved ticket with him and admitted that the bag containing ganja belonged to him. The passenger along with the seized contraband was subsequently handed over to the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID personnel for initiating further legal action.

Apart from carrying out random checks, the team also pursues their mission acting on secret information and intelligence inputs, a senior RPF officer said. On many occasions, it was found that ganja and other contraband were illegally transported in inter-State long distance trains including those coming in the Howrah- Andhra Pradesh route to Tiruchi and other destinations in the south.

RPF sources said prior to the formation of the dedicated NDPS team, there were seven incidents of ganja seizure in Tiruchi Railway Division with the quantum of the contraband confiscated being a little over 75 kg between January and August. The value of the seized contraband was put at ₹12 lakh.

Major seizure was made in Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express when an RPF escort team noticed three persons sitting near the toilet in one of the coaches with a trolley bag and few other travel bags in their possession when the train was on its way to Thanjavur from Tiruchi a few months ago. Getting suspicious, the escort team checked the bags to find 23 bundles containing ganja weighing 46 kg and detained three passengers including a woman.

Surveillance was being maintained in the inter-state trains such as Tiruchi - Howrah, Varanasi - Rameswaram and Bhubaneswar- Rameswaram express trains which pass via Tiruchi as there the possibility of contraband being smuggled from other States into Tamil Nadu was high. Only the carriers of the contraband had been held while the kingpins behind the shady activity continue to operate from behind without getting caught, the sources said.