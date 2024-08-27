GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RPF constable rescues elderly man who fell between track and coach at Tiruchi Junction

Published - August 27, 2024 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old retired railway official was rescued by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable with the help of co-passengers after he fell between the track and the coach while trying to board Chennai-bound Pallavan Express at Tiruchi railway junction on Tuesday. 

RPF sources said the retired official identified as Jayachandran of Karumandapam in Tiruchi had an unreserved ticket to Tambaram and tried to board the train when it was about to halt on platform 1. He slipped and fell between the coach and the track, causing anxious moments. 

RPF Constable S. Ramachandran, who was present close by, rescued him with help of co-passengers. Mr. Jayachandran, who sustained a minor injury, was immediately taken to the emergency care centre at the station by RPF personnel and provided first aid.  

