RPF constable found dead in Tiruchi 

November 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 39-year-old constable of Railway Protection Force was found dead at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, J. Manjunath, a constable and native of Abdul Kalam Nagar in Olaiyur in Tiruchi, was found dead near the railway track with grievous injuries. The incident happened around 9.30 p.m. after the Kollam Junction - Chennai Egmore Express train (16102) crossed Tiruchi Railway Junction. The police suspect that he would have fainted and slipped on the track.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.