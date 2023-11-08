ADVERTISEMENT

RPF constable found dead in Tiruchi 

November 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old constable of Railway Protection Force was found dead at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, J. Manjunath, a constable and native of Abdul Kalam Nagar in Olaiyur in Tiruchi, was found dead near the railway track with grievous injuries. The incident happened around 9.30 p.m. after the Kollam Junction - Chennai Egmore Express train (16102) crossed Tiruchi Railway Junction. The police suspect that he would have fainted and slipped on the track.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

