HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RPF constable found dead in Tiruchi 

November 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old constable of Railway Protection Force was found dead at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, J. Manjunath, a constable and native of Abdul Kalam Nagar in Olaiyur in Tiruchi, was found dead near the railway track with grievous injuries. The incident happened around 9.30 p.m. after the Kollam Junction - Chennai Egmore Express train (16102) crossed Tiruchi Railway Junction. The police suspect that he would have fainted and slipped on the track.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.