RPF conducts security drill to test alertness of field-level personnel

A security drill was conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities here on Thursday to test the level of preparedness and alertness of the field-level personnel.
The RPF divisional security control room received an “anonymous phone call” in the morning in which the caller claimed that a bomb had been placed in the workmen special train being operated from Thanjavur to Tiruchi daily for the railway personnel. The anonymous caller also claimed that the explosive had been placed in the first coach after the engine.
On receipt of the anonymous call, RPF personnel at Tiruchi were alerted to attend the train upon its arrival here. The information was also simultaneously flashed to the Government Railway Police personnel and the station manager.
Bomb Detection Squad of the RPF and a detective dog trained in finding explosives were also pressed into service to check the train which arrived at around 7.40 a.m. at platform 2.
The RPF personnel checked all coaches of the train in coordination with Government Railway Police. During the search, an explosive substance kept inside a bag in the first coach of the train was found by the detective dog.
A senior RPF officer said the drill was conducted to test the alertness and the level of preparedness of the field-level personnel during such a scenario. All stakeholders responded promptly to the drill, the officer added. The exercise has been conducted days before the recommencement of train services within the State from September 7.
