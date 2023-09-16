RPF assists woman to deliver baby at Thanjavur railway junction

September 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Railway Protection Force women head constables at Thanjavur railway junction made timely arrangements for the smooth delivery of a baby by a woman passenger on Friday morning.

According to a Southern Railway release, the pregnant woman traveling on the Tambaram-Nagarcoil Express developed labour pain when the train entered Thanjavur railway junction. She immediately got down from the train and sought the help of the RPF.

Subsequently, the RPF women constables called up the nursing assistant of Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur, who was posted for emergency medical assistance duty at the railway junction. The 108 Ambulance team was also alerted.

With the help of RPF personnel, the nursing assistant and the 108 Ambulance crew, the Dindigul-bound woman passenger delivered a girl baby at 5-25 a.m. on platform number 3. The woman, who had requested anonymity, and the infant were rushed to the Government hospital for further treatment, the release added.

