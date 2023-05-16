HamberMenu
Rozgar Mela held in Tiruchi

Union Minister gives away appointment orders to 228 recruits for various Central govt departments

May 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary hands over the appointment order to a new recruit in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave away appointment orders to 228 newly inducted recruits for various Central government departments during the Rozgar Mela organised in Tiruchi on Tuesday. 

Tiruchi was among the 45 locations across the country where the Rozgar Mela was held. The new recruits will join various positions in the Central departments. 

Addressing the new recruits, Mr. Chaudhary said various schemes had been implemented in the last nine years by the Centre to promote employment generation in the country.  A change in work culture was taking place speedily in Central government departments in the last nine years.

The administration had become transparent and tech savvy. Several youth across the country were reaping the benefit of start-ups, he further said.

Focus was being given to manufacturing and tourism sectors in the country and infrastructure development, the Minister said. 

Postmaster General, Central region, Tiruchi, T. Nirmala Devi, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal and other senior officials were present. 

