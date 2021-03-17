Row over Senthil Balaji’s remark on sand mining

A video clip of a purported speech of DMK candidate for Karur V. Senthil Balaji, telling bullock cart operators that they could have a free run once his party was voted to power, has triggered a row.
In the video clip, which went viral on social media, Mr. Senthil Balaji could be heard saying that as soon as thalapathi (DMK president M.K. Stalin) was sworn in as Chief Minister, bullock cart operators could venture into rivers to load sand. “No official will stop you. If anyone does, call me, the official will no longer be there,” he said amid lusty cheers from the audience.
He was said to have delivered the speech before filing his nomination in Karur on Monday.
Taking exception to the remarks, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan tweeted drawing a comparison of Mr. Senthil Balaji’s remarks with MNM Perundurai candidate Nandakumar’s legal battle against sand smuggling. Despite being subject to a brutal attack on account of this, Mr. Nandakumar continued his public service. “This is the difference between the kazhagams and MNM,” he said.
