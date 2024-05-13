ADVERTISEMENT

Routine overhauling of over 65 freights wagons of different variants carried out in Tiruchi since October

Published - May 13, 2024 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A variant of freight wagon used for transportation of goods . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

  Tiruchi Railway Division which began to undertake Routine Overhauling (ROH) of freight wagons since October last year has dispatched over 65 wagons till now after completion of this task.

The ROH of freight wagons are being done at the Tiruchi Goods Yard where a team of railway technical personnel are involved. Tiruchi was chosen for undertaking the wagon ROH as it happened to be a central location in the Southern Railway zone. The ROH activity is being done at Tondiarpet in Chennai and Jolarpet near Vellore.

ROH of different variants of freight wagons are being undertaken at the Tiruchi Goods Yard. This includes closed type wagons and special type wagons carrying ballast.  The sources said goods wagons are usually sent for ROH once in two years according to their variant to improve their reliability, utilisation and safety besides ensuring their availability for transportation of goods which are carried in bulk across the railway network. 

ROH of around 20 wagons are undertaken on an average at Tiruchi every month. As for the Tiruchi Railway Division, coal tops in respect of freight loading. Loading of coal takes place from the Karaikal Port to various destinations. The other commodities loaded in Tiruchi Division in the 2023-204 fiscal are iron ore, fertiliser, cement, food grains, container and others.

The Tiruchi Division achieved a milestone by loading 15.071 million tonnes of freight during the 2023-2024 fiscal. Revenue earned by the Division through freight loading was a little over ₹850 crore during the same period.

