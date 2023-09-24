HamberMenu
Rousing reception given to Vande Bharat Express in Tiruchi on its inaugural run

September 24, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rousing reception being accorded to the Vande Bharat express upon its arrival at Tiruchi Junction on Sunday.

Rousing reception being accorded to the Vande Bharat express upon its arrival at Tiruchi Junction on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A rousing reception was accorded to the Chennai Egmore-bound Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli upon its arrival at Tiruchi railway junction on Sunday after the new service was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon through video-conference.

People in good numbers thronged the platform taking photographs and selfies with the Vande Bharat Express train upon its arrival at Tiruchi Junction in the evening. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan who was onboard the train travelling from Tirunelveli alighted at Tiruchi Junction. 

He flagged off the train along with the Divisional Railway Manager, M.S. Anbalagan, at Tiruchi Junction. Many school students and others boarded the new train to have a pleasurable journey, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

In a brief interaction with reporters at Tiruchi Junction, Mr. Murugan said the Vande Bharat express from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore would be extremely beneficial to the people of southern districts and would reach Chennai in eight hours. Mr. Narendra Modi and the Railway Ministry had given importance to railway projects in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that many stations in the State were being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

