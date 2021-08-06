Round-the-clock water supply to 18 wards in Tiruchi soon

Municipal Administration minister lays foundation stone for the work

The Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday launched infrastructure works to strengthen and augment its drinking water sources so as to provide 24/7 water supply to parts of the city selected for the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission.

The project, to be executed at a cost of ₹28.42 crore, was launched with the objective of supplying drinking water round the clock to residents at 18 wards where Area Based Development has been taken up under the Smart Cities Mission initiative. The project entails rejuvenation of the collector wells of the Corporation’s drinking water source on the Cauvery river bed at Kambarasampettai, installation of new motor and pumpsets, construction of a principal water tank and renovation of sumps. Residents in wards 8-13, 15-19, 50-52 and 55-58 would benefit from the scheme.

Speaking to reporters after laying foundation stone for the works, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru said the project seeks to tap an additional 30 million litres of water a day (MLD) by rejuvenating the existing borewells. This would help ensure provide 24/7 water supply to the 18 wards, he said and added that steps would be taken to provide round the clock supply to all parts of the city within a year.

Answering a query, Mr. Nehru said that the Kollidam Drinking Water Supply Augmentation Scheme could yield up to 130 MLD of water but currently only 80 MLD was being tapped. The scheme was designed to cater to the city water requirements for the next 30 years, he said.

Mr. Nehru also pointed that an aerator was being installed by the civic body to treat discoloured water before being supplied to residents. Steps were also being taken to repair old and leaky sewage pipelines to prevent sewage water mixing with drinking water at a few places, he added and assured that all steps were being taken to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all parts of the city.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman and other officials were present.