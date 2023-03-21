Round-the-clock police patrolling introduced in Perambalur

March 21, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Round-the-clock patrolling by police personnel has been introduced in Perambalur Town and its surrounding areas in an attempt to check crime.

Teams of police personnel have been nominated to carry out patrolling in the respective areas earmarked for them. The round-the-clock patrolling which was introduced on Monday would be carried out in shifts by police personnel.

Personnel deployed for patrolling would also collect information about suspicious persons besides collecting information regarding the locked houses in Perambalur Town and about the occupants. Personnel forming part of the patrolling teams would also carry out vehicle checks in the respective areas in an effort to check offences. Motorcycles have been provided to the patrolling teams to carry out their designated task.

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur C. Shyamala Devi flagged off the two-wheeler patrol vehicles at the District Police Office here on Monday. The district police has appealed to the general public residing in Perambalur Town to get the mobile numbers of police personnel involved in patrolling in their respective areas and alert them in case of any untoward incident occurring in their areas. They could also contact the District Special Branch in the mobile number 94981-00690, a police press release said.

The district police has also appealed to the general public and the village panchayat presidents in the district to inform the nearby police station in case they notice any person roaming in a suspicious manner in their respective locality either in the day time or night hours. The law enforcers have also appealed to the general public to help the police in installing surveillance cameras in their respective locality and important junctions.