Round-the-clock helpline number assists police improve law enforcement in Tiruchi

October 09, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The round-the-clock helpline number launched by Tiruchi district rural police for members of the public to flag alerts on unlawful activities and air their grievances has resulted in better law enforcement in the district.

Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, on August 11, launched the helpline number (94874 64651) for the public to alert the police on unlawful activities, seek help during emergencies, and air their grievances.

A separate registry was opened at the District Police Office to record and keep track of the information received through the helpline number and the identities of contacted persons were kept secret.

The Tiruchi district rural police, in August, busted an inter-state robbery network and also traced the whereabouts of miscreants who were involved in making crude country bombs based on an alert from the helpline.

Mr. Varun Kumar said the police had received over 300 phone calls seeking intervention on various issues including alerts on unlawful activities. Since August 11, a total of 298 cases, including 150 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 126 cases of illegal sale of lottery and liquor, and four sand smuggling cases were registered based on alerts and 673 accused had been arrested.

Installation of LED lights on the centre median on Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highways, and barricades near educational institutions to facilitate students to cross the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway were among the grievances received through the helpline number and fulfilled, he said.

The Superintendent of Police sought the cooperation of the members of the public for better law enforcement and assured timely redressal of their grievances.