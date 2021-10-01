Round-the-clock beat system introduced

A round-the-clock beat system to curb offences has been introduced in Tiruchi range consisting of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur districts with a view to improving visible policing. Beat Constables have been given two-wheelers, walkie talkie sets, reflective jackets and batons. The vehicles will have sirens and blinkering lights.

Central zone Inspector General of Police V. Balakrishnan launched the beat system here on Friday and flagged off 36 two-wheelers given to the constables attached to the Tiruchi Rural Police to carry out patrolling in their respective jurisdictions.

In a brief interaction with reporters, Mr. Balakrishnan said beat constables would patrol in three shifts round the clock, also covering those areas where offences had been reported, to ensure visible policing in such places.

The beat constables would accept complaints from the public, especially from those who were unable to approach the police station, and convey it to their superiors for necessary action, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police A. Saravana Sundar launched the round-the-clock beat system in Pudukottai and flagged off the two-wheelers given to the beat constables.