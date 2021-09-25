Tiruchirapalli

Rotten meat seized

About 36 kg of rotten meat and fish were seized during checks conducted at 12 shops in Manapparai by Food Safety officials on Saturday.

The checks resulted in the seizure of 18 kg of mutton, 12 kg of chicken and six kg of fish, all said to have rotted. Later, the officials also seized about 120 kg of banned tobacco products from two petty shops at Ponnagar in Tiruchi. The shopkeepers were levied penalties of ₹5,000 each, R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, said in a press release.


