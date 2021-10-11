Rotary project proposes to establish study circles in eight districts

TIRUCHI

Rotary International District 3000 has planned to establish about 130 study circles in eight revenue districts under its fold to train and empower youth, especially rural students, to appear for competitive examinations.

The study circles are planned to be established in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Theni districts, I. Jerald, District Governor Elect for 2022-23, Rotary District 3000, told The Hindu.

Each Rotary Club in the RI district will be tasked with identifying the villages, suitable land and build about 400 sq ft buildings to house the study circles with facilities to conduct in-person and virtual coaching classes. Each circle will target to benefit about 50 students a year.

The centres will seek to train youth and children to appear for competitive examinations at the State and national levels such as JEE and NEET for higher studies and SSA, RRB, TNPSC, UPSC and banking recruitment exams for employment. Coaching and motivational sessions, both in-person and virtual modes, are planned. The Rotary office bearers here have roped in a team of experts such as former Deputy Director of Employment and Training P. Suresh Kumar in designing the course content. District-level committees comprising experts to guide and conduct the programme regularly for five years will be constituted.

“Even though the students of the State are capable of competing in such examinations, lack of information and training prevent them from excelling. Apart from civil service examinations, there are 568 examinations for recruitment of about two lakh government jobs every year across India,” said Mr.Jerald.

The study circles are to function in exclusive buildings. “We have identified the villages and sites in some places. We are looking for donors/sponsors to support the project as each study circle will require an investment of about ₹12 lakh,” Mr. Jerald said.

Caretakers, possibly a person utilising the facility, will be appointed for each circle to ensure proper functioning.

The project is planned to be launched by July next. “But before that we are planning to soft launch a few centres on trial basis,” Mr. Jerald said.

The roots of the initiative can be traced to the study circles formed in the Tiruchi District Employment Office and some other places some years ago. “The study circles produced many successful candidates in UPSC and other competitive examinations over the years and we are roping in alumni to conduct the programme,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

The project will seek to empower youth through capacity building and equip them to appear for competitive examinations, he added.