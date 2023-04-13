ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary club to hold competitive exam awareness programme

April 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A free awareness programme on how to attempt competitive exams for State and central job postings will be held at the District Central Library by Rotary District 3000 in association with N.R. IAS Academy on Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

According to an official statement, the event, being organised under the auspices of Rotary Club of Tiruchirapalli Phoenix, will also include an introduction to Rotary’s study centres.

The programmes aims to help applicants lose their fear of failure and also learn strategies to answer the exams easily.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More information on registering for the programme and availing complimentary bus facility may be had from (mob) 9442663936.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US