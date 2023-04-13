April 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A free awareness programme on how to attempt competitive exams for State and central job postings will be held at the District Central Library by Rotary District 3000 in association with N.R. IAS Academy on Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

According to an official statement, the event, being organised under the auspices of Rotary Club of Tiruchirapalli Phoenix, will also include an introduction to Rotary’s study centres.

The programmes aims to help applicants lose their fear of failure and also learn strategies to answer the exams easily.

More information on registering for the programme and availing complimentary bus facility may be had from (mob) 9442663936.