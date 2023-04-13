HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rotary club to hold competitive exam awareness programme

April 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A free awareness programme on how to attempt competitive exams for State and central job postings will be held at the District Central Library by Rotary District 3000 in association with N.R. IAS Academy on Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

According to an official statement, the event, being organised under the auspices of Rotary Club of Tiruchirapalli Phoenix, will also include an introduction to Rotary’s study centres.

The programmes aims to help applicants lose their fear of failure and also learn strategies to answer the exams easily.

More information on registering for the programme and availing complimentary bus facility may be had from (mob) 9442663936.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.