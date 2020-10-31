Rot disease hits cultivation of shallots in Perambalur

Rainfall too has affected the crop that was harvested in summer

Shallot farmers in Perambalur are an unhappy lot as basal rot disease has hit the crop causing loss of income. Lack of supply and increase in demand has contributed to a price hike. Shallots are being sold in Tiruchi for ₹130 per kg.

When K. Dharmar, a farmer on Athur road in Perambalur district, saw that his shallots were affected by basal rot, he was disheartened. “This is the second time in a year that this has happened and I have no more money to spend. I invested ₹50,000 and expected to harvest eight to ten sacks of shallots, but, I will be lucky if I even get three sacks,” he said.

The basal rot is caused by micro-organisms in the soil. There was no way to save the crop once infested, he said.

Rainfall too has affected cultivation of the crop. “Shallots harvested in summer can be stored for up to six months, but they get mushy and go bad within two weeks during rainy season,” Mr. Dharmar said.

M. Rajendran, a wholesaler in Esanai, said that many farmers were forced to destroy their crop after rot disease infection. “Majority of the shallots come from Chettikulam but at least one-third of the farmers there have had to destroy their crop,” he said. Women have been employed to clean the shallots, which he sells at ₹60 to ₹70 per kg. “Shallots unaffected by the disease are sold at ₹ 100,” he said.

An official of the Deputy Directorate of Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business said a total of 8,500 hectares of land in the district was under shallot cultivation, because of which the production was the highest in Perambalur. “The primary reason for a spike in prices is that shallots are still at the cropping stage and are not ready for harvesting. There is scarcity as the demand goes up during festival season. Meanwhile, three-fourth of the shallots cultivated are being used as seeds. The basal rot disease is also a major reason for the price rise,” he added.