Rope car service resumes at Rathnagiriswarar Temple in Karur

Published - September 24, 2024 09:46 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The rope car at Rathnagiriswarar Temple at Ayyarmalai near Kulithalai has resumed operations after a 60-day hiatus

The rope car was commissioned on July 24, but it ran into trouble the very next day due to strong winds causing the wheels to slip and devotees getting stuck at a height of 150 feet. Luckily, engineers and rescue personnel were able to rescue them.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department conducted an inquiry, and after thorough checks, it gave the green signal to resume the operations.

Many devotees, who came to the temple, took the rope car to reach the temple at a height of 1,178 feet on the hillock.

