GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rope car service resumes at Rathnagiriswarar Temple in Karur

Published - September 24, 2024 09:46 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The rope car at Rathnagiriswarar Temple at Ayyarmalai near Kulithalai has resumed operations after a 60-day hiatus

The rope car was commissioned on July 24, but it ran into trouble the very next day due to strong winds causing the wheels to slip and devotees getting stuck at a height of 150 feet. Luckily, engineers and rescue personnel were able to rescue them.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department conducted an inquiry, and after thorough checks, it gave the green signal to resume the operations.

Many devotees, who came to the temple, took the rope car to reach the temple at a height of 1,178 feet on the hillock.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.