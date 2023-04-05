April 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department has dropped the proposal to set up a rope car facility at Rockfort Temple in the city.

Sri Thayumaswamy Temple and Uchi Pillaiyar Temple, located on the Rockfort in the city, attract hundreds of devotees and pilgrims from different parts of the State and neighbouring States including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. They have to climb 437 steps to reach the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple.

Since the steps are steep, elderly pilgrims find it difficult to climb the steps. In order to ease the trouble of pilgrims, the HR&CE Department made several attempts in the past to set up a rope car facility at Rockfort. Attempts have been made since 1970. However, these could not take off due to insufficient space to operate the rope car.

The DMK government, after assuming office in 2021, once again revived the proposal. Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekar Babu made a spot inspection a few months ago and promised that the rope car project would become a reality. A consultant was appointed to study the feasibility of setting up the rope car facility.

A team of experts, thereafter, visited the hillock and carried out an in-depth study. Sources said the HR&CE Department has decided to drop the proposal, citing lack of sufficient space to build stations, ticket counters and pilgrims waiting halls to operate the rope car.

“Though many options were explored to set up the rope car facility, we could not identify adequate space to build various passenger amenities and others around Rockfort,” said a senior official of the HR&CE Department.

He said that the Rockfort was surrounded by numerous residential and business houses. The area was thickly populated. Moreover, the study had revealed that the nature of the hillock was not suitable to set up the rope car facility.