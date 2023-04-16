Rope car facility to Rathinagireeswarar Temple at Ayyarmalai drags on

April 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KARUR

Six years have gone since the start of work on installing a rope car on the hillock of Ayyarmalai in Kulithalai taluk to transport devotees to Rathinagireeswarar Temple from the foothill. But it is yet to be completed.

Situated at a height of 1,178 feet, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department administered temple, attracts a large number of devotees, who have to climb 1,017 steps to reach the top. A section of devotees has been seeking a rope car for easy access. The HR&CE Department had sanctioned the rope car facility at an estimated cost of ₹6.17 crore. A Kolkata-based company bagged the contract and began the work in February 2017. The project was scheduled to be completed by June 2018. But it was not completed and the work continued beyond 2021.

COVID-19 induced lock down in 2020 was attributed for the delay in completion of the work. Towards the final months of the previous AIADMK regime, officials expedited the works hoping to flag off the rope car facility before the end of its term. But, it did not materialise.

After the change of regime in the State, Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekarbabu visited the temple with senior officials and expedited the pending works. The officials conducted a trial run by transporting some materials from the base station to the upper station in May 2022 but the trial run with passengers is yet to be carried out.

A senior official of the HR&CE Department told The Hindu that nearly 95% work has been completed. Most pending work were technical in nature. A meeting with the contractor would be held in a few days to complete the project.

The official added that the formation of an approach road to the base stations, the construction of toilets and urinals and a queue complex were being undertaken at an estimate of Rs.40 lakh. More than 50% of the works had been completed.