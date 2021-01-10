Roosters get ready to duel ahead of Pongal

Organisers of rooster fights are in the thick of preparing their birds for the contests connected with Pongal celebrations.
Though conduct of such events warrants securing prior permission from the district authorities, the contests also take place without legal sanction, they say.
According to Ashok Kumar, a trainer, the birds are reared specifically for competitions. “People come forward to purchase them for as much as ₹15,000, but we do not sell them because they bring us accolades,” he said.
“"We travel to other districts to take part in competitions. There is a large competition to be held in Tirunelveli, for which we are training the roosters,” he said.
The roosters are fed with millets powder, badam, soup and other such nutritious food for three weeks prior to the competition, Mr. Ashok said.
