Tiruchirapalli

Roosters get ready to duel ahead of Pongal

These roosters at Kallukuzhi in Tiruchi are being trained for the fight.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

Organisers of rooster fights are in the thick of preparing their birds for the contests connected with Pongal celebrations.

Though conduct of such events warrants securing prior permission from the district authorities, the contests also take place without legal sanction, they say.

According to Ashok Kumar, a trainer, the birds are reared specifically for competitions. “People come forward to purchase them for as much as ₹15,000, but we do not sell them because they bring us accolades,” he said.

“"We travel to other districts to take part in competitions. There is a large competition to be held in Tirunelveli, for which we are training the roosters,” he said.

The roosters are fed with millets powder, badam, soup and other such nutritious food for three weeks prior to the competition, Mr. Ashok said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2021 9:36:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/roosters-get-ready-to-duel-ahead-of-pongal/article33544231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY