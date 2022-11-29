Roll back rise in property tax, electricity charges: CPI

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Communist Party of India’s women’s wing - the National Federation of Indian Women - staged a demonstration in Thanjavur on Monday as part of its State-wide protest against increase in property tax and electricity charges. The demonstrators raised slogans urging the Tamil Nadu government to roll back the increase. Insisting that the working hours under the MNREGS should be reverted to the old timings, the demonstrators also exhorted the State government to ensure that doctors were present during night hours at primary health centres. Claiming that offences against children and women had increased of late, they sought stringent punishment for the offenders and ensure protection of children and women from sexual offences.

