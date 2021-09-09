Role of private sector critical to educational empowerment: Venkaiah Naidu

New Education Policy is a game-changer: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday envisaged a critical role for the private sector in enabling the country to realise its dream of becoming an educationally empowered nation.

Inaugurating (through virtual mode) the Tiruchi Campus of SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Deemed to be University, Mr. Naidu said the latent skills and talent of the country’s youth needs to be optimised for fully realising the underlying potential of our demographic dividend, to build a strong India, .

“The New Education Policy is a game-changer in this respect. The document encapsulates in it, a quest for excellence in teaching and learning,” the Vice-President said.

Science and Technology should provide solutions to everyday problems of the common man and improve the overall quality of life, Mr. Naidu emphasised.

Citing a survey indicating that only 7% of the 1.5 million engineers produced by the country ever year were suitable for core engineering jobs, he made a call to increase employability by focusing on the skills required for industry.

Complimenting the SRM group for emerging as one of the biggest educational conglomerates in India providing high-quality education in multi-disciplinary fields, Mr. Naidu urged all stakeholders, including the private sector, to build an all-encompassing support system for the country’s young and aspiring athletes.

If an enabling ecosystem was created, India could double its medal tally in the 2024 Paris Olympics, he said.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said educational institutions, through collaborations, should promote more engagement with communities, industries, governments. India had one of the largest networks of higher education institutions in the world with 993 universities and 39,931 colleges. Tamil Nadu enjoyed a covetous reputation for higher education in the country and the State had a gross enrolment ratio of 51.4% compared to the national average of 27.1%.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru lauded the steady growth of the SRM group, its philanthropic outreach, and the employment opportunities it had created.

Presiding over, T. R. Pachamuthu, MP and Founder and Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, said the multi-cultural environment on the campus was an enabling factor for scientific innovations.

R. Shivakumar, chairman, SRM Groups, Tiruchi and Ramapuram campus; Niranjan, president, SRM Institute of Science and Technology; and Vice-Chancellor of SRM IST C. Muthamizhchelvan also spoke.

The Tiruchi Campus of SRM IST would start offering from 2021-22 Engineering and Technology, Science and Humanities, Allied Health Sciences, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Hotel Management and Catering Science programs, the Vice-Chancellor said.