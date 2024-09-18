Role of fisheries sector in ensuring national food security stressed

The fisheries sector will play a crucial role in addressing the food security and nutritional needs of the country, said C.N. Ravishankar, Director and Vice-Chancellor of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), Mumbai, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Mr. Ravishankar stressed the vital role played by the fisheries sector in national food security, noting that global fish production surged to 223.2 million tonnes. India, the second largest fish producer, contributed significantly, but faced challenges such as reducing post-harvest losses, which amounted to 15-20% in the country.

He appreciated the varsity’s rapid growth, expanding into 40 constituent colleges within 10 years and rising from 40th to 32nd in the national rankings among agricultural universities. He also highlighted the university’s collaboration with CIFE, where 50% of TNJFU students enrolled for M.F.Sc. annually.

Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi presented 58 medals for academic excellence, with M. Ramya Veena bagging 13 medals, including Usha Thandav Rajagopalsamy gold medal and Dr. J. Jayalalithaa endowment award. S. Kaviya and H. Lisha were other top achievers, winning three and five medals, respectively.

Vice-Chancellor N. Felix highlighted the university’s achievements, including the appointment of 92 fisheries graduates in the fisheries department and the establishment of initiatives such as the technology innovation fellowship scheme and an exclusive patent facilitation cell.

The convocation saw 332 graduands being conferred degrees in person, including 151 B.F.Sc., 23 B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering), 9 B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), and 19 M.F.Sc. In addition, 59 candidates were awarded degrees in absentia.

Protest

Meanwhile, a protest was staged near Anthanapettai bridge in Nagapattinam against Governor Mr. Ravi’s visit. Led by Congress district secretary R.N. Amirtharaja and VCK North district secretary Perarivalan, around 12 participants accused the Governor of working against Tamil Nadu’s interests and promoting right-wing conservatism. The protesters were detained and later released.