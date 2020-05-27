Rodents compound woes of traders

27 May 2020 19:21 IST

Their population has seen manifold increase in closed showrooms

TIRUCHI

At a time when the traders have suffered huge loss due to the extended lockdown, rodent menace in the locked showrooms and shops has compounded their woes.

Although most of the small and medium scale shops and business establishments were allowed to resume business and trade, large scale textile, ready made, jewellery and air conditioned showrooms continue to remain closed since March 25.

Similarly, hotels, lodges, bars, marriage halls and hostels have also been closed for the past couple of months. They are yet to be given permission to resume business. As the government permitted only parcel service, most of the restaurants and eateries function with just 10% to 20% of staff members.

The long closure of trade and business establishment has made unintended consequences. Emboldened by the absence of staff and customer movements, it is said that rat population has seen manifold increase in the closed showrooms and big business houses. In search of food, the wandering and hungry rats, with their strong and powerful teeth, have wreaked havoc on fabrics, dress materials, furniture, doors, electrical wires, plywood, floors and others. Several traders in the city are said to have suffered huge loss due to the rodent menace.

If the small traders suffered loss in thousands of rupees, it runs into in lakhs of rupees in large scale showrooms. The damages have come to light when the traders opened their showrooms for carrying out maintenance work a few days ago after the State government given permission for it.

“We did not expect such large scale destruction by rodents. Fabrics, worth several lakhs of rupees, have damaged as the rats went on rampage day and night during the closed period. It is totally unexpected,” says M. Roshan, Managing Director, Sarathas, Tiruchi.

If the showrooms were functioned as usual, there would have been movements of customers and staff members. Since the showrooms were closed for more than 2 months, the rats had taken advantage of the situation and had made life miserable of many traders.

Mr. Roshan said that the full extent of damage would be known only after the showroom was reopened with regular employees. The damaged fabrics and dress materials were being taken out of display.

It is not just that the textile showrooms have suffered a huge loss due to rodent menace. The hotels are also suffered a lot.

“The rats have destroyed beds, bed covers and furniture in almost all rooms. It is a huge loss. We have no other option but to replace them ,” Stephen, Manager of a hotel in Chathiram Bus Stand.