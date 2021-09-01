Rockfort to be illuminated soon

The Tiruchi Corporation is all set to switch on the high powered multi coloured lights fitted around the Rockfort Temple.

The initiative is part of a ₹ 11.36 crore project taken up under the Smart City Mission. It was one among the important projects launched by the civic body when it began sourcing funds under the Smart City Mission after the city was selected among the smart cities across the country.

Since the Rockfort is a monument being controlled and maintained by the Archeological Survey of India, the corporation had to seek its nod to carry out the illumination project. It got the approval of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment to carry out the work around the hillock that houses Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple and Uchipillaiyar Temple. The project has taken a clear shape with the installation of lights at various locations around the Rockfort.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman said that almost all works of illumination project had been completed. Fine tuning works were on to short out defects if any.

“The test run of the illumination will be conducted shortly and the groundwork for the process is on. The people of Tiruchi and tourists will see the Rockfort in new colours soon,” he said.

He said that 280 watts RGBA (red green blue alpha) light emitting diode flood lights had been erected at 72 locations around the Rockfort. In addition, 140 watts RGBA LED flood lights had also been installed at 36 locations. Modifications were made on existing towers around the Rockfort to hold the high power lights. He said that a control room had been set up to control the lights. Colours of the lights could be changed from the facility being made at the corporation office.