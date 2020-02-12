Rockfort tourism development project yet to take off

Almost six months have passed since the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) gave its nod for implementing the Tiruchi Corporation’s Rockfort Tourism Development Project under the Smart City mission. But there is still no sign of implementing the project.

It was among the first projects cleared by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration with an allocation of ₹ 39.10 crore.

Introduction of pleasure boating service, restructuring roads around Teppakulam tank, sound and light show, highlighting historical background of the city forms part of the beautification plan around Rockfort and Teppakulam. The civic body planned to illuminate Mainguard Gate, develop the War Memorial and establish a Heritage Park.

The corporation said in July 2018 that the project would be implemented within a few months. But, it did not take off. Inordinate delay in getting mandatory clearance from the ASI to carry out development work at its protected sites was being cited as a reason.

Considering the importance of the project, the ASI after carrying out a spot visit cleared the hurdles to carry out development work at Rockfort Temple and Mainguard Gate, which are protected by ASI, about 8 months ago. It was then expected that the Corporation would start the project within two to three months but it is yet to take off.

Though it is stated that the Detailed Project Report has to be redrawn by taking into consideration current rates, enquiries revealed that the indecision of the civic body over clearing encroachments on Teppakulam, N.S.B Road and Mainguard Gate has been blocking the project.

Without clearing encroachments, mainly roadside vendors on four streets of Teppakulam, it is argued that tourism development project cannot be implemented as restructuring the temple tank and sound and light show badly require space encroached by vendors.

H. Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist in Tiruchi, said the project aimed at promoting tourism should have been given top priority. If it was implemented, it would attract more tourists to Tiruchi. The fund allotted to the project should not go unused.