Rockfort Temple, among nine tourist hubs, to receive facelift

The water of the Cauvery glistens under the night lights, with the Rockfort looming on the horizon, in Tiruchi.

In a significant move, the Tiruchirappalli Smart City Limited has included tourism development of Rockfort temple and 8 other spots in the city under the Smart City proposals.

Main Guard Gate, Rock fort temple tank (Teppakulam), Nathervalli Dargah, Lady of Lourdes Church, War Memorial and Amma Mandapam in Srirangam are the other tourist spots, which have been selected for providing facelift under the Smart City proposals.

The tourism development plan will be among the main agenda of the consultative meeting of the Tiruchirappalli Smart City Limited, which is to be held in Chennai on Friday.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the project. It is expected that the meeting will give the green signal for the proposals.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that it had been observed that Rockfort temple was the most preferred tourist spot in Tiruchi. It was important to strengthen the infrastructure in and around the temple to meet the expectations of tourists and pilgrims.

Construction of rest house for the tourists, creation of two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking facilities, improvement of roads around the temple, provision of flood light and signage were among the proposed works in and around Rock Fort temple.

It had been proposed to renovate the Main Guard Gate by providing illumination so as to showcase it as a standalone monument in the city. Provision would be made to provide signage in addition to the protection of the monument.

Teppakulam

The Teppakulam, another landmark in the city, would also get a facelift by complete illumination. The long pending demand of tourists and pilgrims of introducing boating facilities would be fulfilled. Besides restructuring the roads around the tank, steps would be made to introduce sound and light show.

Mr. Ravichandran added that the Nathervalli Dargah, which had been receiving steady visitors, would also be developed with public facilities, drinking water supply and illumination. Similarly, the Nathervalli tank would be renovated besides modernising the approach roads.

A tourism interpretation centre would be set up at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Illumination of age old Church had also been included in the tourism development plan.

Amma Mandapam was among the important places of interest among pilgrims and tourists in Tiruchi. Improvement in bathing facilities, construction of additional dress changing rooms, provision of lighting and illumination, creation of public conveniences and beautifying the bathing ghat with green landscape were among the tourism development plans, the Commissioner added.